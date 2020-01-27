Midway through the second half, coach Garret Kull repeatedly hollered three words at his Our Lady of the Hills’ soccer boys.
“It will come!” “It will come!”
He didn’t want his Hawks to grow discouraged. For the first 60 minutes of the match, they had mostly played on the Boerne Geneva side of the pitch, only to trail by a goal. They had launched multiple shots on goal, only to remain scoreless midway through the second half.
Kull, though, urged his players to continue playing aggressively. Eventually, they would sneak a shot past Geneva’s goal keep.
And they sure did. The Hawks scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to earn a 3-2 victory over Boerne Geneva on Monday night, clinching a playoff berth in front of a raucous crowd on senior night.
“I had the faith in the guys that they were going to get it done,” Kull said. “The credit goes to the players and the hard work these guys have put in since the offseason coming into the final two games.”
Kull emphasized that there were plenty of heroes on Monday night. Stephen Grocki scored OLH’s first two goals and assisted on the winning goal. Kull called OLH centerback Davis Clifton the “unsung hero” of the match, who played a 1-on-1 matchup the entire night. Senior Brian Casillas continued to set up opportunities for his teammates. Chase Ballay played the entire second half with a yellow card. Not only did he avoid receiving his second yellow card, but he threaded a pass through traffic in the box to Grocki for the second goal.
And Matthew Romero netted the third and final goal. Casillas initially attempted the go-ahead goal, launching a shot that caromed off the crossbar. Grocki collected the rebound and dished a pass to Romero, who delivered the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. Several minutes later, Romero and the rest of the Hawks were celebrating a win with their fans.
The Hawks will try to keep rolling in the regular-season finale when they travel to New Braunfels Christian, who OLH defeated 4-1 in the first meeting.
“It’s really nice because this is the biggest showing we have had all year,” Grocki said. “It’s nice to have the fans behind our back. That boosts me as a player, when you have your fans cheering you on. … It’s great that we could all play as a team and come together on senior night.”
OLH girls fall 3-1 to Boerne Geneva
After the OLH girls 3-1 loss to Boerne Geneva on Monday, coach Jorge Salinas asked his Lady Hawks a question:
“We got scored on, but did we give up?”
“No,” his players replied.
The Lady Hawks (5-3 TAPPS District 2-Div. III) fell behind 2-0 in the second half, but didn’t crumble. Gabby Michalak whittled the deficit to 2-1 by scoring on a penalty kick 30 yards away from the goal. OLH had multiple opportunities to deliver the equalizer, recording nine shots on goal, but couldn’t connect. Geneva scored a goal in the final minutes to seal the victory.
Despite the loss, the Lady Hawks still have secured a playoff berth. They will try to rebound on Thursday against New Braunfels Christian.
“They worked so hard just developing up to this game. I was very proud of the way they did things,” Salinas said. and the way they came out and fought all the way through. … If anything they worked harder to put at least something on the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.