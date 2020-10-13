The incumbents for the Kerrville City Council race, including mayor, have a huge cash advantage over their challengers, according to campaign finance reports filed on Oct. 5.
Incumbent Mayor Bill Blackburn reported taking in more than $11,000 during the extended campaign period, which ran from the first of the year through Oct. 2.
The city election was originally scheduled for May, but the coronavirus pandemic changed that forcing city officials to move the election to Nov. 3.
Blackburn outraised his opponent, David Barker, by about $7,000. Barker reported $1,960 in contributions between July 1 and Sept. 24. He had spent $1,958 during that period. In his campaign finance report, Barker said he had a $3,854 balance of contributions.
Blackburn had contributions from more than 50 people or entities, including $100 from Kristin Hedger, who is vice president of Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing.
His largest donation was from fellow Councilmember Delayne Sigerman, who gave him $500.
Most of his expenses were related to advertising and yard signs, according to the report.
Blackburn still had more than $8,000 in contributions on filing day — more than any other candidate and more than the three challengers had combined.
Place 3 challenger Roman Garcia had not filed his campaign finance report.
Place 3 incumbent Judy Eychner had received $3,400 in contributions between July 1 and Sept. 24 and had more than $6,000 in contributions remaining.
Place 4 incumbent Delayne Sigerman had raised more than $2,300 between July 15 and Oct. 2 and had more than $5,890 remaining to draw from.
Place 4 challenger Brenda Hughes had collected more than $1,000 in campaign funds and had about $390 remaining.
All of the candidates in the race listed as advertising and signage as their biggest expenses during the campaign.
