The city of Kerrville is expecting a $2.25 million budget shortfall as the result of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to some big cuts, including members of the city’s management team taking voluntary pay cuts.
During a presentation to the city council on Tuesday night, Kerrville Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier said the city could expect more than a 23% reduction in sales tax revenue in the coming months in sales tax revenue. In a sobering meeting, Dozier offered a blunt assessment to the council and Mayor Bill Blackburn.
“Every time I look at these assumptions I make them a little bit worse every time,” said Dozier, adding that she’s looked at other cities around the region to try to determine the best possible assumptions to build out the city’s budget over the remaining months of the 2020 fiscal year.
The assumption suggests a 7.8% reduction in revenue from sales tax, hotel occupancy tax and other revenue streams.
No matter the scenario Dozier cooked up the toll on the city’s budget was significant. The city’s monthly sales tax allotments come about two months after they’re collected, and Dozier said allotments for April and May could be down by as 40% against the city’s budget.
In the end, the city could see an 11.4 reduction in sales tax revenue for the full fiscal year. As a comparison, Dozier said sales tax revenue fell 7.9% during the Great Recession.
City Manager Mark McDaniel said part of these reductions will come in salary cuts to top managers and supervisors, but he added there were others who wanted to volunteer to take pay reductions during this period.
The pay reductions proved to be concerning for Blackburn.
“We should do what we know now,” said Dozier, who added that the unpredictability of the economy makes it difficult to forecast the budget and that reductions were one easy way to make up some of the losses to the city budget.
Blackburn worried that the city could lose key employees by cutting salaries.
Dozier quickly stepped up that she was proud to work for the city.
McDaniel said the city was undergoing a “hiring chill,” with the exception of essential employees like public safety. The city was limiting travel for city employees, department cuts and possible changes to the city’s street paving program. Additionally, there are assumptions that the city would keep the municipal pool closed for the summer, which would save more than $100,000.
When it comes to visitors, the city’s hotel occupancy tax revenue, which supports events and the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, is looking even worse with an expected shortfall of more than $500,000. Dozier said San Antonio is currently experiencing a 10% occupancy rate as an example of the hit that the hotel industry has taken since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.
If there was any good news from the meeting, Dozier said the city has collected 95% of property tax revenue for the fiscal year. Property taxes are the top driver of city revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.