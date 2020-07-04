Gov. Greg Abbott made it clear that he's not going to make face masks mandatory, but said that county judges can tell businesses that it can be required of patrons or customers. In Bexar County, the judge there issued a mask order and a $1,000 fine for businesses that didn't enforce the requirement. Do you think that should be applied in Kerr County?
