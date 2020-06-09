For the first time in a while, Tyler Smith was actually thrilled to be awake before sunrise.
He hasn’t been able to workout with his Tivy football teammates since March 12. At one point, his senior football season even appeared to be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The UIL, though, has laid the groundwork for high school sports to return, announcing on May 22 that schools could host summer strength and conditioning camps this June. It also permitted coaches to offer sports specific skill instructions to their athletes.
Smith did his best to stay in shape without football. He trained at 04 Strength, and his job at R&R Pest Control also kept him pretty active. Still, he missed the Tivy football workouts.
That’s why he was so excited to be at Antler Stadium at 7:30 a.m. on Monday: He was finally reunited with his teammates, and it was another sign that sports are on their way to returning.
“It’s pretty exciting to get back out and be with the guys and be on the field again,” Smith said. “The energy level is a lot higher when your teammates work out with you. We are always picking each other up and pushing each other.”
Still, the scene at Antler Stadium was different from past workouts.
Tivy’s coaches spent the past week sanitizing weight-room equipment and making sure there was antibacterial disinfectant at each station.
Players had to bring their own water and weren’t allowed to enter the locker rooms. They had to remain 6 feet apart from each other at all times, and weren’t allowed to give high fives nor form huddles. That in itself was strange.
“That’s the weird thing about this situation: We can’t get kids in close, so (players) have to be able to understand, ‘Hey, I see that guy working,’” Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman said. “We have to build back that camaraderie that way without being able to get together. We have to make sure we are distanced.”
Hickman and his fellow coaches also have to help players return to playing shape after a three-month hiatus. During that span, Hickman and Tivy coach David Jones participated in weekly video conferences with Texas strength coaches, including Texas Tech football strength and conditioning coach Dave Scholz
Those conversations aided Hickman as he mapped out a plan to help Tivy’s players regain their conditioning without suffering any injuries.
“We are going to utilize this time to build back up the aerobic base,” Hickman said. “We will focus on aerobic movement patterns in the weight room and getting them back in shape. … lightweight, minimal reps, minimal lifts just to get them used to being trained again and getting up and moving around.
“I thought they looked good,” Hickman continued. “They were enthusiastic and happy to be back. The kids moved around well. We are a little bit out of shape, but not too much. But that will come as we move on. We just have to be really smart about building our conditioning base and focusing on aerobic conditioning instead of anaerobic.”
Smith and his teammates are looking forward to the upcoming practices. It may not happen the way they initially envisioned, but at the moment, it looks like they are going to have a senior season — and they are going to make the most out of it.
“This makes me super excited to see how this year is going to go,” Smith said. “I’m super pumped. I’ve been dreaming about this.”
