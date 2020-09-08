A 19-year-old Mountain Home man was jailed on suspicion of possessing a small amount of a felony-level drug.
A KPD officer arrested Takoda Reed Burnes on Sept. 2 and accused him of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. Burnes also was accused of illegally possessing alcohol — he’s younger than 21.
Burnes was released Sept. 3 on bonds totaling $3,600, according to jail records.
