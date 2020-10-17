While driving down and up Ranchero Road, I remembered something.
At the beginning of summer, the road crew put out the hoses that counted the amount of traffic passing by the Nimitz school. My first thought was why “now” especially when most of the daily traffic had decreased. But, as soon as the school year began, the traffic more than doubled. I ought to know because I have an automatic counter in my brain which triggers my eyes to the vehicles passing/following me.
I’m positive another study should be performed. The road is in need of a decent clean-up job and/or restoration project sometime soon.
Yvonne E Balmer, Kerrville
