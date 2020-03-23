There have been no confirmed cases of the virus reported in Kerr County, said the county's emergency management coordinator this morning.
The hospital also confirmed it is not aware of any coronavirus cases in Kerr County.
Emergency Management Coordinator William "Dub" Thomas appeared before the county commissioners court this morning to give an update on the situation. He related the latest figures on the number of infections statewide.
There have been 352 confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus in Texas, and eight people have died from the infections, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to information released today from the department, 10,055 people have been tested for the virus statewide. Private labs tested 8,480 of these cases.
Peterson Regional Medical Center does test for the virus, and local doctors may order such tests, which are conducted by out-of-county labs.
Any positive diagnoses are reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which then makes contact with patients and notifies local authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.