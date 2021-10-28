Friday weather

Dry weather continues across Texas Friday

 NWS-NOAA-WPC

Dry weather is expected through Saturday across the Hill Country. Breezy weather continues across the region through Friday.

FAIR AND COOL THURSDAY NIGHT

Fair skies are in the forecast overnight.  We can expect overnight lows to drop into the lower and middle 40's by daybreak. Northwest winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNNY AND BREEZY FRIDAY

Friday remains sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70's.  North winds average 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible.

Elevated fire dangers exist across the Hill Country Friday afternoon as humidity values drop to between 10 and 20 percent.

CHILLY FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear skies and chilly temperatures are in the forecast Friday night.  Low temperatures end up in the upper 30's to lower 40's.  Winds become light and northwest overnight.

WARMER SATURDAY

Winds return to the southwest Saturday.  This promotes a warming trend with highs around 80 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Humidity values remain low.

