A tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico should make landfall this weekend east of the Hill Country.
The effects of this tropical system will actually dry us out. We are on the dry side of this system and hot temperatures will be the main story Saturday and Sunday.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND HOT SATURDAY
Dew points will be lower Saturday. Despite a cool morning, temperatures soar into the 90s during the afternoon hours with relatively low humidity for this time of the year.
South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph during the midday hours.
No significant rainfall is in the forecast Saturday across the area.
HIGHER HUMIDITY SATURDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels rapidly increase during the overnight hours Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Low temperatures remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph across the region.
MORE CLOUDS AND HUMIDITY FOR FATHER’S DAY
We can expect more cumulus clouds Sunday. Humidity values should be noticeably higher across the Hill Country.
High temperatures warm into the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values warm to near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon. South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon.
Models show a stray shower or thunderstorm risk across the Hill Country on Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly east of Kerrville.
OPPRESSIVE HUMIDITY SUNDAY NIGHT
It becomes very humid Sunday night with low temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with light drizzle and hazy conditions expected.
MONDAY HEAT AND HUMIDITY
Monday looks very hot and very humid with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values likely will be above 100 degrees ahead of a weak cold front.
Thunderstorms and cooler temperatures are possible Monday night and Tuesday.
