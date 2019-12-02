Mooney Aircraft employees are back to work today following a furlough that began early last month.
On Monday, dozens of cars were in the parking lot at the aircraft factory near the airport.
"Mooney has resumed operations in Kerrville and the furlough has been lifted," said company representative Devan Burns in an email. "At this time there are negotiations with an additional investor."
The company, which has been in Kerrville since 1953, hasn’t sold more than 20 planes a year since 2008 and has had about 11 owners through the years and multiple bankruptcies.
At their meeting on Monday, county commissioners expressed enthusiasm at the reopening of the factory, which produces what aircraft enthusiasts have called “the Porsche of private planes.”
