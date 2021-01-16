The Tivy Cheer team competed at the UIL State Spirit Competition Wednesday, Jan. 13 in Fort Worth.
This was Tivy’s fourth year to attend and compete in the State Spirit Competition event.
Tivy Cheer Sponsor Desirae Yanez said, “The girls did an outstanding job and poured their hearts out on the mat.”
The Tivy Cheer team competed in the competition which was separated into three categories including Crowd Leading, Fight Song and Band Dance.
Many may be asking what the UIL State Spirit Competition is all about.
“Spirit is an extracurricular activity that focuses on the traditional game day role cheerleaders have on the sidelines and in schools supporting athletic teams,” Yanez said. “Top 20 from each division compete for the chance to win the championship title.”
Tivy did not make the Top 20 this year, but Yanez said that the team is making progress and that the cheer program is growing at Tivy High School.
