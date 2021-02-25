The Tivy Lady Antlers took to the road Tuesday battling Veterans Memorial to a 0-0 tie in San Antonio.
Offensive production was hard to come by and no players scored during the game, but Tivy attempted 10 shots from start to finish.
Megan Urbina had four saves during the game for the Lady Antlers.
Urbina also recorded a shut out.
This was the third time this season that Tivy ended up with a tie.
Tivy's overall record stands at 6-9-3 overall with a district record of 1-7-2.
UP NEXT
Tivy returns home Friday, Feb. 26 for a district game against Kyle Lehman at Antler Stadium.
The game is set to start at 7:15 p.m. for the varsity program.
The JV game begins at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.