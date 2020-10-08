Donald Lee Dickerson
March 1948 - October 2020
Donald Lee Dickerson died October 1st, 2020. He was 72 years old. Raised in Minneapolis, MN, Don was born to Anna Marie and Leo Edward Dickerson on March 22, 1948. From his early years and on, Don was passionate about cars, a passion never relinquished and one he shared with anyone and everyone. After working at Control Data (a former Fortune 500 computing company), Don relocated to New Hampshire in 1989. Don and Gerri met in Claremont, NH in 1996. They married in 1999. Eventually tiring of New England winters and complimentary black ice conditions, Don and Gerri relocated to the warmer climates of Medina, TX in 2002 where they owned and operated a bed and breakfast. In 2013 they moved to a home surrounded by the natural beauty of Tierra Linda Ranch in Kerrville Tx. Don’s favorite past times were spending time with his dogs, days in his continually growing garden, caring for acres of live oak trees, cooking more than two people could ever eat in one sitting and taking sun soaked spirited car rides with Gerri.
Don is preceded in death by his parents and his great uncle, Albert Jankus.
He is survived by his wife Gerri Dickerson, his son Donald Edward Dickerson (wife Katie Dickerson), granddaughters, Brie and Maddie Dickerson, daughter, Kelley Kendall, son, Jay Kendall, grandson Kroy Kendall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his name to: Mason’s “Puppadog” Haven, PO Box 4085, Bergheim, TX 78004 http://www.puppadog.org.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway with Rev. Sam Ligon officiating the service.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111.
