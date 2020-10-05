Alton Franklin Milton
July 1928 - September 2020
Kerrville- Alton Milton (affectionately called JACK) depart from this world on September 28,2020 at his home in Kerrville. Alton will be happy to join his dearest wife of 63 years Gloria Ruth (Brazil) Milton. They lived in Kerrville 10 years and both agreed they should have moved their much sooner.
Alton Franklin Milton born July 6, 1928 in Houston Tx. Alton attended Freer High School in Freer, Texas 1945 and married Gloria his High School Sweetheart in 1948. In 1951 Alton was hired to work for Sun Oil Company.
The family lived first in San Isidro,Tx in company housing until 1963 then the family moved to McAllen. He was transferred to the Premont, Tx sector where he worked/retired after 35 years as Production Foreman. Retirement motivated them to move to the Texas Coast (Arkansas Pass) to enjoy their greatest love FISHING.
Alton’s favorite pass time when he wasn’t fishing was hunting, gardening. He could make anything grow and happily shared all his produce with family and friends. Plus, he was famous for his Bar B Que. He would make the whole neighborhood smokey & make your mouth just water for his juicy chicken.
He follows his parent’s Della and Jo Milton, wife Gloria Ruth, sister Joann Heiman (Milton).
Alton & Gloria were members of Living Tree Baptist Church in Ingram.
Left with all the wonderful memories is his Baby sister June McCright (Milton), a retired Hospice nurse who was at his side helping care for Alton in his final days. He leaves 3 children, Alta Monroe-Lee (Milton)of Laguna Vista, Tx, Carol Warren (Milton) of Kerrville who was his full time care giver for the last 5 years & Scott Milton of Spring Branch, Tx; Grandchildren, Ryan Eddy of Kerrville, Ian Monroe of Laguna Vista,Tx, Tyler Monroe of Houston, Tx, Dallas Milton, Tarann Goodney (Milton) and Chase Milton all of San Antonio and 11 great grandchildren.
A private grave side gathering will be held on December.
The Milton family wish to thank the doctors and nurses at Peterson Hospital for all their loving care as well as the Peterson Hospice Service and their staff for making his finally days peaceful. God bless you all for what you do.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
