The woman found dead in her home Friday afternoon appeared to have succumbed to smoke inhalation due to a fire started by a dropped cigarette, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a social media post, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the 78-year-old woman was the only resident of the Guadalupe Heights area home.
“The female, a heavy smoker and suffering from other health conditions, apparently may have dropped a cigarette in the couch,” states the social media post. “The fire was contained to mainly a couch and smoke damage. The fire apparently occurred during the night and extinguished itself. No foul play is suspected at this time, although an autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, and the investigation continues. Our prayers are with family and friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.