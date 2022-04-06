The Hill Country remains desperate for rainfall. Unfortunately, rainfall is not in the immediate forecast. We could see a couple of showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday of next week. Rain chances are not a guarantee.
SUNNY WITH FIRE DANGERS THURSDAY
Abundant sunshine continues Thursday with high fire dangers due to low humidity, warm temperatures, gusty winds and the ongoing drought.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 70s. North winds average 10 to 20 mph during the day. Humidity values drop to between 15 and 20 percent during the afternoon hours.
DROPPING TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT
Clear skies and lower wind speeds will promote a cold night across the Hill Country. Low temperatures drop into the middle 30s for most areas.
After midnight, winds become light out of the north. Wind speeds drop to less than 5 mph. This could promote low temperatures near the freezing mark for traditionally colder areas near creeks, rivers and streams.
QUICK WARMUP FRIDAY
Sunny skies return Friday. Most areas end up in the lower 70s by noon. Daytime highs warm into the middle and upper 70s. Northwest winds average 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
CHILLY FRIDAY NIGHT
Once the sun sets, temperatures drop fairly quickly. Most locations end up around 40 degrees for an overnight low.
30s are possible across low-lying areas with winds becoming nearly calm overnight.
WINDY WEEKEND
Fire dangers continue throughout the weekend. Winds become gusty out of the south Saturday afternoon through Monday.
Wind gusts between 20 and 35 are possible throughout the weekend. Saturday morning may provide a brief exception from gusty winds.
Highs top out in the 80s each day with lows in the 40s and 50s each morning. The humidity will be higher Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.