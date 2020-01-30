Schellhase’s parents owned the home from 1992 until 2016, and they spent nearly four years painstakingly restoring the home after purchasing it from L.D. Brinkman.
“My dad has never been deterred from any project that needed a little TLC,” Scott said. “We looked at it and said, ‘good luck.’”
Now, the house has come center stage in a discussion about the future of Kerrville’s efforts to tell the region’s history. If the city, along with the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, can raise the money, the A.C. Schreiner Mansion will become a museum dedicated to telling the story of Kerrville’s founding and development.
It’s a story that the Schellhase family knows intimately.
While Scott and his wife, Lendon, didn’t grow up in Kerrville, they’ve come to know and love their adopted hometown. For Scott’s parents, however, this place has always been in their hearts, even after decades away as Scott’s father served in the U.S. Army, where he rose through the ranks, retiring as a general.
Walter and his late wife, Barbara, grew up in Kerrville and were sweethearts at Tivy High School. This is where they wanted to retire, but they weren’t going to retire to an ordinary home. They picked one of the grandest homes in the city, but you wouldn’t have known that at the time.
“It was basically used as storage,” Scott Schellhase recalls. “L.D. Brinkman had used it to store office equipment and other stuff.”
For years, Walter and Barbara worked to bring the house back. It became a cherished place for Scott and Lendon, who would often visit from their home in Lubbock.
“There was a lot of neglect,” Scott recalls of those early visits to the home. “To me, what was shocking was to see some of the things that were stored in that house. The site was so overgrown, and it was like ‘wow.’”
During a presentation to the Kerrville City Council, Scott Schellhase mapped out how the project would be developed, utilizing all three stories of the home for displays, research and offices.
He also detailed how the grounds, which were restored by his parents, would be utilized to connect with the neighboring Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, the Guadalupe River Trail and to the proposed Kerrville Urban Trails System.
Schellhase mapped out the extensive renovations that would need to be made to the home, including putting in a new elevator for the three-story building. The first two floors are designed to be exhibit spaces that tell the broad story of Kerrville. The third floor could be a research center and offices.
Schellhase’s practice has encompassed a wide range of projects, from sports centers and education buildings to residential homes. He and Lendon relocated to Kerrville to be closer to his parents.
Now, however, comes the hard part for this project: raising the funds and developing the home into something Schellhase said it’s meant to be.
“The house has a story to be told,” Schellhase said. “I think that’s one of the things that has been exciting with the Heritage Center — it wants that story to be told.”
In a column in last weekend’s edition of The Kerrville Daily Times, local historian Joe Herring Jr. carefully detailed the history of the home that was constructed in 1909 for A.C. Schreiner and his wife, Myrta.
Kerrville still owes a great debt of gratitude to their contributions from the establishment of Schreiner University to contributions that sought to improve the civic life of the community.
Herring’s history of the house even produced some surprises for the Schellhases, who were unaware that both A.C. and Myrta Schreiner died in the home.
