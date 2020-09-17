A Kerrville man has been charged with dealing a felony amount of marijuana twice in Kerr County this year.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Enrique Sauseda Lopez on Sept. 13 on a warrant issued after a grand jury, in an indictment, accused him of delivering ¼ ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana to an undercover investigator in a drug-free zone — within 1,000 feet of Lytle Park — on June 5 and 11.
Each charge is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Lopez was released Sept. 13 on bonds totaling $20,000, according to jail records.
These are Lopez’s first charges in Kerr County.
