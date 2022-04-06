INGRAM — Road repairs and a wastewater project were in the forefront of an Ingram mayoral candidate forum Tuesday.
Incumbent Mayor Kathy Rider assured attendees that phase III of the city’s wastewater system project could begin, while challenger Claud Jordan said repairs to the portions of the old system must be made first.
Jordan referred to an engineering report that identified problems with the first two phases of the project. The report, described in a Kerrville Daily Times article at https://bit.ly/3uoRLDj, was compiled after an engineering firm’s inspection on Jan. 20, 2021.
“They (the engineering firm) found major problems: wrong sized pipe,” Jordan said. “It’s supposed to be (SDR) 26, when it’s 35, so it’s cheaper pipe. Fiberglass manholes in the middle of the street. Supposed to be concrete. Pipe going the wrong way. No gaskets, water coming in. Yeah, there’s big problems with it, it needs to be addressed … and the engineer said it needs to be fixed before phase III.”
“I have been assured that phase III will also not cause the system to fail,” Rider said.
The forum was structured such that candidates were not to address one another or respond to one another, only respond to written questions from the audience that were vetted by the hosting organization, League of Women Voters.
The Times asked Rider on Tuesday whether problems identified in the report had been addressed and whether they would hinder phase III. She said a manhole on Clark Street needed to be replaced, and she was assured by engineering firm, Sigler, Winston, Greenwood & Associates, that phase III wasn’t in jeopardy from problems identified in the engineering report.
The Times obtained as-built plans that purport to show what’s been installed in both phases. Plans reviewed so far only make mention of SDR 26 PVC, but the engineer report identifies mostly SDR 35 PVC throughout its analysis. Only about four out of 121 pipe locations inspected by the engineer show SDR 26 PVC. Pipes with a lower SDR number can withstand higher pressures. According to a city of Blue Springs, Missouri, cost changes worksheet, “SDR 26 pipe performs better during construction than SDR 35, and the cost difference between the two pipes materials is small.”
SWGA was the engineer on phase I and II of the city’s wastewater project and performed some inspection services on completed work.
Other problems cited in the report include blockages, missing gaskets, backwards pipe connections, PVC of the wrong stiffness, manholes in the wrong places, service taps too close together and more.
Pipes throughout the Clark Street segment of phase II show SDR 35 pipes rather than SDR 26, according to the report. Missing gaskets, cracked manhole taking in water and cracked plates were among other problems cited by the report in that segment.
“Phase III must drain through this segment and thus must be functioning without leaking or clogging,” reads the report.
The phase I contractor was SkyBlue Utilities, and most of the problems identified by the engineering report were in the phase I area. The city hired SkyBlue Utilities for phase III. Qro Mex Construction was the contractor on phase II, which was finished by late 2017.
In answer to a question during the forum, Rider said that a forensic auditor that cost the city about $8,000 and was hired at Jordan’s recommendation analyzed the city’s finances and found no missing funds. Jordan made no allegations of missing funds during the forum.
Mayoral candidate Bill Warren said the most important issue to him is phase III of the wastewater system.
“We’ve been waiting on this for a long time, we have a lot of residents who are needing it,” Warren said. “Their septic tanks are failing, and we need to put this in so we can help the environment, also help the city stay cleaner.”
The city council authorized the issuance of $947,000 in debt for phase III. The city is expected to use a United States Department of Agriculture grant to pay the debt. The city council, in September 2019, agreed to issue the debt and accept a $3.746 million grant from the USDA.
Warren also highlighted the state of the roads as something he wants to work on if elected. About 125 homes are expected to be connected in phase III.
“Roads are in bad shape,” Warren said.
He said it had been more than one and a half years since they’d been resurfaced.
Jordan also identified roads as his most important concern and said his background in construction is the greatest asset he could contribute to city government.
“I’ve built roads, put in sewer mains and water mains, and so I know about the sewer project, I know how it’s supposed to go in, I know what it looks like, so I can definitely help there,” Jordan said.
Rider said her greatest asset was her experience in city government.
“I’ve worked two different times for the city of Ingram and my background is in law enforcement, so working for local government with local government and government officials is kinda what I’ve done my whole adult life,” Rider said. “I know how the system works, I know what we need to do, I know the direction Ingram needs to go, and I have an in-depth understanding of the budget, the finances.”
Warren said his biggest asset is his willingness to “bring the city and the people together.”
“It seems like the city and the town are kind of distant,” Warren said. “I’d like to bring togetherness … to make things happen and make Ingram an outstanding place to live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.