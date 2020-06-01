Free coronavirus testing is available today by appointment.
The testing event, conducted by the Texas Military Department, is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, Kerrville.
To be screened for an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or go to www.txcovidtest.org. Anyone with the primary symptoms of the coronavirus, which include fever and dry cough, will be eligible for the test without needing a prescription from a medical professional.
The screening process is administered by state health department personnel trained to gather information and assess symptoms that could suggest that a person should be tested for COVID-19. Test results usually are available within days.
Those who are tested are to remain in their vehicles throughout the process.
