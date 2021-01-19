The Tivy Lady Antlers jumped to a 12-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Tivy defeated Seguin 44-32 on a night where Head Coach Christy Dill was honored for 300 program wins.
Coach Dill technically earned her 300th victory over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial during the playoffs last year, but COVID-19 forced schools to shut down and a ceremony did not take place.
Dill's victory over Seguin was her 311th victory at the helm of the Tivy Lady Antler program.
The ceremony was a surprise to Coach Dill as team members brought her back to the hardwood where Athletic Director David Jones honored her.
Dill is a coach who speaks few words and avoids the spotlight.
She gave credit to her players over the years and gave a shout out to her coaching staff.
In particular, she praised assistant coach Jessica Fierro who has been on her staff the entire time and is the JV Coach for the Lady Antlers.
"Coach Fierro has been with me the entire time," Dill said after being honored. "All 300 games, I didn't play a second. This is a credit to the ladies who have played over the years."
Dill was quick to point out that her coaching staff shares credit where credit is due.
In addition to Fierro, Dill is also assisted by coach Dave Johnston.
"I've worked with really good coaches and great players," Dill continued. "The school district has surrounded me with good coaches."
GAME HIGHLIGHTS
Tivy's 12-0 lead in the first quarter ended up being the difference in the game.
Riley Dill scored the first bucket of the night and ended up with 10 points during the game.
Ashlynn Way scored 6 of her 13 points in the opening period and played well on both side of the ball.
Perhaps Ashlee Zirkel deserves the game ball as she was hot from 3-point land.
She drained three triples from beyond the arc en route to a total of 13 points to lead the team in scoring along with Way.
Cassidy Harmon, Jamie Jackson, Stella Hendricks and Laurel Pruitt completed the scoring effort for the Lady Antlers.
