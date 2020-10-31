Paul wrote in the first chapter of his letter to the Romans, “The one who is righteous will live by faith.”
Continuing in the following 18th to 23rd verses, Paul’s poignant words are highly relevant to our nation and times:
“For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and wickedness of those who by their wickedness suppress the truth. For what can be known about God is plain to them, because God has shown it to them. Ever since the creation of the world His eternal power and divine nature, invisible though they are, have been understood and seen through the things He has made. So they are without excuse; for though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks to Him, but they became futile in their thinking, and their senseless minds were darkened. Claiming to be wise, they became fools; and they exchanged the glory of the immortal God for images resembling a mortal human being.”
“There is a great deal of ruin in 21st century America,” writes Editor R.R. Reno in the November issue of the excellent Catholic journal, First Things Magazine. Following are several quotes for thoughtful consideration from Reno’s editorial:
“We suffer from the decline of marriage and disorder in family life, which exacerbate the divide between the top of society and those in the bottom half. Our nation suffers from deindustrialization, imperial overreach, a vulgar popular culture and more. As St. Paul makes clear, we cannot break the chains of sin on our own. We are incapable of putting our souls aright by our own efforts. God’s grace is necessary.”
“The law is written upon the heart of every man, we can see, at least in part, what is wrong in our society. It should not lead us to a despair that counsels withdrawal from public life. As St. Paul urges later in the Epistle to the Romans, the faithful must respect the legitimate demands of civil life, which in a democracy include responsible participation in the political process.”
Reno continues: “We must preserve First Amendment freedoms so that the religious life of the American people can flourish. But we also need to restore a culture of piety. Piety is nurtured in the home, among friends who share a common love, in schools and at civic events. “
“We imagined that a less judgmental and more affirming moral culture would allow people to flourish in their ‘difference’ — and we got family instability, a decline in marriage, coarse and often politicized entertainment and despair.”
“Our representative democracy and traditions of freedom are fruits of Western civilization, which must be championed without apology.”
Reno concludes: “The coming week is sure to be trying. Lacking the virtue of religion, the body politic will quiver with feverish anxiety as the election approaches. Our political loyalties will be subject to outrageous accusations. Many once-wise priorities, which we wrongly thought timeless truths, are losing their salience. But I do not despair. The American people are strong enough to endure this season of disorientation as we grope toward a new consensus.”
Pray before you vote on Tuesday if you have not already done so, and vote wisely.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.