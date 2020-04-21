At 9 a.m. on Monday, Jackson Young climbed into his 2013 Ford F-150 and turned on the ignition with purpose.
He had a job to do. He was driven to deliver for the good of his hometown — Kerrville.
For the next five hours, the Tivy senior and his mother, Kendall Young, drove around Kerrville picking up hundreds of food cans that they later dropped off at the Christian Assistance Ministry food bank.
This hasn’t been the senior year Jackson Young originally envisioned.
A standout basketball player, Young had helped lead the Antlers to a bi-district championship and a run in the regional playoffs, which ended March 3. It was one of the best seasons in Tivy’s recent hoops history.
However, 10 days later everything changed for Young and his Tivy classmates.
He hasn’t attended school since March 13, and won’t return to Tivy again this school year. The coronavirus pandemic has also wiped out school activities, prom and quite possibly graduation. But instead of dwelling on all this, Jackson Young considered ways he could help. He decided to organize a mobile food drive.
“With how things are right now, I knew there were a lot of people suffering because a lot of people are getting laid off right now,” Jackson Young said. “If people had extra cans laying around that they aren’t using, why not give them to people who need them more?
So, he texted his friends, emailed his neighbors and made a few posts on his social media pages asking people to leave cans of food outside their homes (in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines). A lot of those people responded to his plea. Jackson Young estimated he and his mother picked up more than 600 cans of food on Monday.
“It was definitely a lot of work, but it was worth it,” Jackson Young said. “Especially when you see everyone today who needs it. It makes that work a lot more rewarding.”
Jackson Young hasn’t been the only person who is trying to help Kerrville’s community during this difficult situation. Joe Herring and 13-year-old Tyler Ingram have used 3-D printers to make ear guards for health care workers who have worn masks all day.
On Sunday, Tivy senior Bella King uploaded a six-minute video on her YouTube channel that contained clips of different people thanking the Kerrville Independent School District’s staff for doing everything they can to assist students during the pandemic.
Kendall Young said Tivy’s staff is currently working on other projects to serve the community.
“It’s been great to see the ideas (the seniors) come up with to help other people,” said Kendall Young, the lead counselor at Tivy High
