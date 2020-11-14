You can’t give us one positive, hopeful weekend issue without Trump’s ugly face, hateful lies, un-American attitude and the overcompensating racket of his followers in what’s become The Patriot Press?
WAR OF WORDS?
Anti. Rifles. Handguns. Protect election. Fraud. Protest at the courthouse, all denying any semblance of civility; undermining our democratic process; threatening our sense of safety.
Apparently you have to constantly appease the flag-waving, horn-honking, pickup-revving, anything-but “Patriots.”
But know that there are many more Kerrvillians who are just quietly and, yes, patriotically, trying to help others, teaching our children how to behave, setting an example of compassion and cooperation, making our community better for all.
Perhaps you could dare to take them out of the small-print, inside fold (if they appear at all) and make them headliners once in awhile. ( If you need examples, call me!) But as for the November 7-8 weekend issue, shame on you.
Carolyn Dreyer, Kerrville
