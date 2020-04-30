Viola Lillian Feuge Blackwell Jones went to be with her lord on Friday April 24, 2020. Viola was born on January 28, 1931 Klein Frankreich Fredericksburg TX to Hugo and Rosa Treibs Feuge. She was an only child. She was baptized March 15, 1931 in Edison Street Methodist Church which was built by her grandfather. She grew up ranching and farming on their sheep and Hereford cattle ranch that was settled by her great-great grandfather in 1847. She passed away in the same house where she was born.
At the age of 6 she started school at Klein Frankreich walking more than a mile to get there, rain or shine. After 8th grade she attended Fredericksburg High school and became a Hill Billie as they were known then. She went on to U.T. Austin where she earned her B.S. degree in nursing which was to be her life-long career. She worked at Peterson Hospital from 1958 to 1993, serving as head nurse on the O.B. Ward for several decades. One of her greatest joys was having second generation mothers come in and delivering their babies also.
In 1959 she married Clifford Blackwell who preceded her in death. She is loved and will be missed by her son Charles Blackwell and his wife Tammy Jo and their daughter Arena Grace Turner, Viola’s youngest son John Blackwell, Step son Ray Jones and wife Sheree, Grandson Grahm Jones, granddaughter Tiffany Jones Lohey and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Betty Blackwell.
Viola was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years. She loved quilting and sewing with the Labor-of-Love quilting group.
Viola left her family and friends with rich memories. She taught us how to fish, hunt, pray, serve others and face life with courage, strength and compassion, above all, she taught us how to love one another with all our hearts.
The family will conduct private graveside services at Der Stadt Friedhof with Rev. Ron Windecker officiating. A Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Labor of Love at Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church, or the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.fredericksburg-funerals.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.