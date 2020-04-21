Cappuccino

 Lisa Treiber-Walter photo@dailytimes.com

Kerrville's Starbucks is set to reopen on Friday after being closed for several day for a deep clean, according to a spokesperson from the coffee chain.

People have been asking questions and posting videos on social media about the closed Starbucks location along Junction Highway, and asking when the store would reopen. 

In an email, Starbucks' Jory Mendes said the store was being deep cleaned as a precautionary measure. Mendes said no one has tested positive for coronavirus who works at the Kerrville location. 

So, this caramel macchiatos will be flowing again on Friday. For some, however, it will be the frozen dog treats that will bring them back. 

