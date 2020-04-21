Kerrville's Starbucks is set to reopen on Friday after being closed for several day for a deep clean, according to a spokesperson from the coffee chain.
People have been asking questions and posting videos on social media about the closed Starbucks location along Junction Highway, and asking when the store would reopen.
In an email, Starbucks' Jory Mendes said the store was being deep cleaned as a precautionary measure. Mendes said no one has tested positive for coronavirus who works at the Kerrville location.
So, this caramel macchiatos will be flowing again on Friday. For some, however, it will be the frozen dog treats that will bring them back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.