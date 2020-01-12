Schreiner University men’s basketball team is mired in a three-game losing streak, the Mountaineers have also lost five of their last six, but if there’s one thing you can say about them is they’re difficult to beat.
In their last five losses, the Mountaineers have lost by an average of three points. On Saturday night Schreiner suffered a four-point defeat at Dallas. Schreiner is now 3-10 on the season, but it has proven to be a ferocious opponent.
At Dallas, the Mountaineers battled back from a seven-point first-half deficit and cut the lead to two when Chase Pinter hit a three-pointer, 70-68. The loss dropped the Mountaineers to 1-5 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Association.
Pinter came off the bench to score 14 points for the Mountaineers. It was the second game for Pinter to come off the bench. The junior guard scored 14 points in a loss at Austin on Friday.
Against Dallas, Matthew Rindahl led the Mountaineers with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Dehoyos scored 15 for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers will try to snap their three-game losing streak on Friday when they play host to Colorado College at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.