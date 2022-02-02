INGRAM — A Sunday fire destroyed a home that had been in Virginia Schafer’s family for five generations, and they need help rebuilding their lives after losing everything, according to a statement from Schafer.
The Ingram Fire Department, on Tuesday, confirmed Schafer’s account of the incident.
“Unfortunately, yesterday morning at 5 a.m., the fire started at my parents house,” Schafer said in a statement on social media. “Three people were inside (my mom, my dad and my uncle) and one of my pets. All made it out safely aside from a few burns, some scraps and bruising, and some smoke inhalation.
“They lost everything in the fire. They came out with nothing more than the clothes on their backs, and some didn't even have shoes on. This home has made it through five generations, and yesterday, it saw its final day, as it burned completely to the ground.”
The family lost clothes, shoes, furniture, tools and much more, according to Schafer.
“We are asking for help to rebuild our lives so we can get clothes and a place to stay,” reads her statement. “If you can help at all, please let me know. This fundraiser will be explicitly for rebuilding the lives of what was lost. We want to thank Ingram Volunteer Fire Department, Kerrville Fire Department and Ingram Police Department for their assistance in getting the house fire under control.”
The home was at 204 Colvin St. in Ingram, and police officers were dispatched there about 6 a.m., according to a Monday statement from the Ingram Police Department.
“It is believed that a space heater may have been the cause,” Police Chief Carol Twiss wrote in an email.
