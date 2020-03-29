President Trump said Sunday evening he recommends keeping the social distancing practices in place through April 30 to control the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the nation.
"This is a tough one, because it spread so quickly," Trump said. "it's like nothing we've seen. It spreads so easily."
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.