Hans Mayer Gidion
12 November 1928 – 10 June 2020
Hans Mayer Gidion went to be with the Lord on June 10, 2020, at the age of 91. Hans, a longtime resident of Augusta, GA, passed peacefully in Kerrville, TX with his family by his side. He was born on November 12, 1928 in Mannheim, Germany to Frank and Lenore (Mayer) Gidion. He and his family immigrated to the United States arriving in New York in 1936 and settled in Detroit, Michigan where he remained until graduating from high school. Hans moved to New York City and attended the Pratt Institute, pursuing a career in commercial art. In 1950, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served 31 distinguished years. The majority of his career was spent as a Special Agent and as a Forensic Questioned Document Examiner with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. This was the opportunity for Hans to travel throughout the world and testify in numerous criminal court cases. He was a legend in his field. Upon retirement from the military in 1982, he began his own private practice as a Forensic Document Examiner and continued working until 2012. Hans thoroughly enjoyed what he did. He never considered it work, as he would always say, “If you love what you’re doing, it’s not work.” Hans was a lifetime member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners.
Hans was an avid swimmer who swam a mile or more everyday until the age of 88. Hans spent many hours creating rock gardens, inspired by those he saw in Japan. He and his wife were both animal lovers and throughout their years, rescued and cared for many of God’s creatures that happened to make their way to their home.
Hans was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Setsuko, of 64 years; and, his sister Suzanne Gidion. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons, Ember Gidion (Sally) of Perris, CA; and, Eric Gidion (Linda) of Poulsbo, WA; and daughters, Erica Gidion (Dave) of Wilmington, NC; Eleonore Purcell (Ben) of Kerrville, TX; Elizabeth Parks (David) of Wilmington, NC; and, Eve Gidion of Atlanta, GA; brother, Peter Gidion (Arlene) of San Clemente, CA; and, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and other family members and friends.
