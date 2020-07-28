An Ingram woman was accused of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, possessing hydrocodone without a prescription and resisting arrest.
About 7 p.m. July 18, Kerrville police officers responded to reports of an intoxicated driver in the 200 block of Sidney Baker South, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb.
“Witnesses reported a driver had driven over a rock median and then jumped a curb when entering a parking lot,” Lamb said in an email. “The witnesses pointed the car out to responding officers, who made contact with the driver, who was still seated in the vehicle, later identified as Stephanie Marie Myers.”
Myers, born in 1985, displayed indicators of intoxication, and an open container of alcohol was in plain view in her car, Lamb said. Myers declined to conduct standardized field sobriety testing, was arrested, and an inventory search of her vehicle yielded a purse containing hydrocodone pills not prescribed to her, Lamb said.
“A search warrant was obtained for Myers’ blood,” Lamb said in the email. “Myers was transported to the hospital for a blood draw. Myers resisted allowing the drawing of her blood and physically assaulted the nurse drawing her blood, who declined to file additional charges against Myers. Myers was then transported to the county jail and held pending bond.”
Myers was released July 19 on bonds totaling $12,000, according to jail records.
The police department recommended Myers be charged with state jail felony drug possession and two misdemeanors: DWI and resisting arrest.
Others recently accused of DWI include:
Clifton Wayne Vaughan Jr., arrested July 27 by a KPD officer. He has one DWI conviction, according to county records. He was in the county jail as of Monday and his bonds hadn’t been set.
Christopher Vega, of Kerrville, arrested July 22 by a KPD officer. He also was accused of driving without a valid license. He was in the county jail as of July 22 on bonds totaling $2,500.
Jesus Maldonado Muraz, of Irving, arrested July 19 by a KPD officer. He was released the same day on a $2,000 bond.
Nakai Lynn Reece, of Kerrville, arrested July 17 by a KPD officer. he was released the next day on a $1,000 bond.
