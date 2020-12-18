The Harper Ladyhorns, ranked No. 22 in the latest Class 2A polls, traveled to Ingram knocking out the Lady Warriors 80-9 Friday afternoon.
The Ladyhorns continue to impress this season and secured another victory to their resume Friday.
For Ingram, it was a tough loss against a very tough opponent.
Harper improves to 11-1 on the season and will face San Saba at home Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Ingram falls to 5-3 on the season and will play Pearsall Saturday at 1 p.m.
