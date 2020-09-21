Imagine for a minute that you want to help animals, want to preserve history or serve as a volunteer firefighter or help veterans in Kerr County. So, the best possible solution is to ask the Kerr County Commissioners Court to help fund those endeavors.
If those areas interest you, just be warned that you better find alternative funding, because the Kerr County Commissioners can’t seem to commit when it comes to funding those things. Using the excuse that they were required statutorily to spend money on certain services, the commissioners held up funding for volunteer fire departments, veterans and the historical commission. After pressure from residents, especially veterans, the county delivered the money — although less than what was previously given — to the groups.
When it comes to funding for themselves, the county commissioners were pretty quick to give themselves a raise. Well, it’s not really a raise — if you believe the county — but it’s a longevity increase, which will be doled out to every member of the commissioners court.
This was part of the 2021 budget approved by the commissioners on Monday. The salary part of the budget was voted on separately and approved unanimously. So here’s how this breaks down:
- Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew’s salary will go from $59,354 to $60,086.
- Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser’s salary will go from $60,245 to $61,462.
- Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz’s salary will go from $61,288 to $61,751.
- Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris’ salary will go from $60,019 to $60,245.
- County Judge Rob Kelly, who also receives $25,000 annually from the state, will see his pay increase from $79,480 to $79,965.
During their meeting, the commissioners made it clear that this was a requirement based on a previous action the court made to grant longevity increases for elected officials.
Moser said it was very important for people to understand that this was a “longevity” increase. The total amount of money the commissioners gave themselves adds up to about $3,500.
You can call it anything you want. You can say it’s required. But it is within this court’s authority to take action to reverse this.
Sure, it’s great that they will give longevity increases to all county employees, but you don’t have to give one to yourselves. Take one for the team, and bypass the raise.
This move speaks to the problem with the court on the subject of fiscal responsibility. By comparison, the city of Kerrville adopted a budget that essentially froze salaries and will leave some positions unfilled.
The city’s top management, led by City Manager Mark McDaniel, all took voluntary pay cuts. Others in the city staff attempted to volunteer to take pay cuts to help the city’s bottom line, but those overtures, while appreciated, were rejected by the City Council.
In turn, the city has vowed not to reduce essential services when it comes to its 2021 budget.
In contrast, in recent weeks, the county has made it clear to organizations, such as volunteer fire departments, that it no longer has the money to provide funding for those efforts and that they should seek funding through other sources.
The county went through an arduous exercise last year in saying it could no longer afford some of the animal control services it provides the community. The county’s answer has been to solicit nonprofit groups, such as Kerrville Pets Alive, to handle the work they don’t want to do — or to fund.
Earlier this year, county officials discussed defunding the veterans service office, which plays an essential role in helping Kerr County veterans navigate the complex Veterans Affairs Administration, along with other services. That drew appropriate outrage from many members of the veterans community.
This last week, the county asked the Historical Commission to defend its budget requests, before approving a meager $4,500.
The coronavirus pandemic has hurt Kerr County economically, but the region appears to be doing better than others. The uncertainty that the virus brings economically shouldn’t be discounted.
The fiscally prudent course of action would be to hold off on raises, especially for elected officials, and especially if it means preserving services that benefit residents.
Drafting a budget is one of the court’s most important responsibilities. It is within their realm of authority to forgo these raises and instead direct that money to services that will benefit their constituents.
