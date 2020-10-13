High clouds float across the area tonight through Wednesday.
Sadly, no rainfall is in the forecast for the Hill Country the next few days.
Low temperatures overnight will depend on clouds and wind direction.
Our cold front is projected to retreat northward overnight allowing low level moisture to increase across the area by daybreak.
I would expect high clouds to continue overnight across the area.
Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50's most areas.
Morning maximum humidity values increase to 80 to 90 percent for most locations.
Light and variable winds are in the forecast tonight.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday as high pressure continues to influence the region.
High temperatures climb into the upper 80's to lower 90's.
A gusty cold front is expected to drop our temperatures Thursday and Friday.
Lows should fall into the 40's Friday and Saturday morning with cooler daytime highs in the 70's Friday afternoon.
