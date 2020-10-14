Peterson Health reported its largest number of new coronavirus cases since July 17 with 15 new cases reported on Wednesday.
The latest numbers reflect a surge of cases that have infected 67 people in the county in October — and possibly more. Counts between the state, the county and Peterson Health vary wildly. An estimated 720 to 800 people in Kerr County have tested positive for the virus.
The Kerrville Independent School District confirmed that three students have the virus — one at Tally Elementary and two at Tivy High School. Schreiner University, which has a strict screening and testing protocol, reported a fifth consecutive week with no cases.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there are 67 active cases. However, the state’s data says there have been just 49 cases reported this month. That’s a number that seems to be moving — the state walked back one case on Wednesday — and never aligns with Peterson Health’s data.
Wednesday’s positivity rate was an estimated 25% of those screened tested positive — one of the biggest one day positivity rates the county has seen. However, it should be remembered that the actual positivity rate is likely lower, but still outside of the 10% that the state has considered to be a safe benchmark.
For the month of October, Peterson Health’s positivity rate has been about 9%. It remains unclear whether the Oct. 5 “Let Us Worship” event at the Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden, where more than 1,000 people flocked to worship without masks and social distancing, has played a role in the recent numbers.
October is on target to be one of the worst months for the virus since the start of the pandemic with. The current trend is more than 140 cases in the month.
On Tuesday, Peterson Health reported nine new cases of the virus.
The death toll for the virus remains at 13. There are three people hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19.
Across Texas on Wednesday, the state reported 4,500 new cases and 95 new deaths.
Unfortunately, the large gathering at the Scripture Garden may have had a large impact on the rise in cases due to no masks and no social distancing. I pray that these infected people will heal quickly and have no lasting effects from this dreadful disease. Wear your masks, Kerr County and practice social distancing. Wearing a mask could save a life as well as your own.
