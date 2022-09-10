Rain chances across the Hill Country are not very high this weekend. We could see isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances are less than 20% each day.
A weak cold front may allow for slightly cooler morning low temperatures through Monday.
ISOLATED STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country on Saturday afternoon. Rain coverage will be very spotty in nature, if anything develops locally at all.
High temperatures warm to near 90 degrees.
Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
MILD OVERNIGHT
If storms pop up Saturday afternoon, they should taper off quickly after sunset.
Low temperatures should drop into the middle 60s.
Winds become light and variable overnight.
REPEAT PERFORMANCE ON SUNDAY
Skies become mostly sunny on Sunday. Isolated storms may pop up during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Rain chances are low for the most part, but not zero percent.
High temperatures top out around 90 degrees.
Winds become north at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity values should be a little lower Sunday afternoon across the area.
PARTLY SUNNY MONDAY
Partly sunny skies are expected Monday.
High temperatures should warm to near 90 degrees.
Light northeast winds are expected at 5 to 10 mph during the day.
No rainfall is expected on Monday.
Morning low temperatures should be in the middle 60s each night.
