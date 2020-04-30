Assuming Kerrville doesn’t see a surge in coronavirus infections between now and Friday, local restaurants, in-store retail stores and more will be allowed to reopen that day.
“It’ll be good to see businesses back in businesses,” said Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn on Wednesday, shortly after learning that County Judge Rob Kelly had filed the required paperwork with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
An April 28 order by Governor Greg Abbott allows counties with five or fewer confirmed coronavirus cases to file an attestation form with TDSHS, and thereby obtain permission for restaurant dining areas, movie theaters, museums, libraries, shopping malls and in-store retail establishments to reopen at 50 percent of total listed capacity. These businesses in counties with more than five cases can reopen at 25 percent. The governor’s order expires May 15.
Blackburn said he’ll be dining out Friday.
“(My wife) Deana and I have picked up meals from probably 12 restaurants during this time and we’ve done gift certificates and so forth, just to try to get some folks business in the meantime,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn wanted to remind the public that the governor’s order still advises people to take measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He said people should wear masks as much as possible, wash hands and take other measures as the CDC has advised, such as minimizing contact with people not of the same household.
In addition to more income for residents, Friday’s reopenings may alleviate the budgetary pressures building up on the city and county. The city this month announced an anticipated $2.2 million in budget cuts due mostly to the expected decrease in sales tax revenues from the closures. County officials aren’t sure how much the pandemic will hit the county’s pocketbook, but they are expecting a reduction in revenues. The county auditor said this month that some effects will be evident in May, when the state comptroller will distribute sales taxes collected in March to various taxing entities statewide.
“I am very much supporting people encouraging people to buy local,” Blackburn said. “Let’s get out there and give these businesses, including restaurants, some solid business so they can get back going.”
