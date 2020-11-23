A cold front that tracked across the area Sunday afternoon will retreat northward overnight tonight.
This brings us warmer temperatures and the potential for fog and drizzle across the region through daybreak Tuesday.
I am not expecting much in the way of measurable precipitation at this time.
Low temperatures are tricky given the location of our frontal boundary.
Most of the region will fall into the middle and upper 50's with areas of dense fog possible overnight.
South-southeast winds actually become gusty overnight at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
There's a 10% chance of light rain showers, but conditions are actually more favorable for drizzle or mist.
TUESDAY HUMIDITY
Once again, it feels like Spring across the region Tuesday.
Low clouds, fog and drizzle are possible with a few light rain showers also in the forecast.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 70's.
It will actually be windy Tuesday morning with south winds averaging 15 to 25 mph through the early afternoon hours.
Winds may taper off during the late afternoon hours as a cold front approaches from the northwest.
A few models are showing a narrow line of showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening along the front.
Winds switch to the northwest and then north Tuesday evening.
When the front passes, it will cool into the 60's and 50's with north winds 10 to 15 mph overnight.
COOLER TUESDAY NIGHT
Skies clear out Tuesday night behind the front with colder low temperatures in the middle to upper 40's.
DELIGHTFUL WEDNESDAY
Typically, Wednesday is the biggest travel day of the year, but COVD-19 may make things different this year.
Even so, the weather pattern looks nice Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the middle 70's.
TURKEY DAY
Turkey Day starts out chilly with readings in the 30's and 40's. High clouds increase Thanksgiving Day with highs in the middle to upper 70's.
Dry weather is expected throughout the day.
DARE WE MENTION RAIN
Friday appears to be an interesting day across Texas and may result in a chance of rain across the region.
Perhaps the best chance of rain we have seen in nearly two months.
Models show rain chances approaching 50 percent.
That does sound cliche, but accurate at the moment.
The first in a series of cold fronts will track across the area late Friday into Saturday.
There are decent signals for temperatures to be below average starting Saturday and continuing through the first week of December.
More to come in future updates.
