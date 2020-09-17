Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast across the area this evening.
Most of this activity should taper off after sunset, but brief downpours and lightning strikes are possible near any storms that pop up.
Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 60's by daybreak with partly cloudy skies expected overnight. North winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.
Skies become mostly sunny Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs warm into the middle 80's. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
North winds continue Friday night behind a cold front. It will remain dry with lows in the lower 60's. 50's are possible for some areas by daybreak Saturday.
Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with highs in the middle 80's.
Widespread overnight lows in the 50's are expected Saturday night into Sunday as skies remain clear and winds settle down overnight.
