An teen and a 20-year-old man are in the county jail on suspicion of committing a burglary a week ago.
The Kerr County Sheriff's Office executed arrest warrants on Oct. 28 and 29, jailing 20-year-old Takoda Reed Burnes and 17-year-old Cameron Cole Hickman. They've been accused of burglarizing a building on Oct. 26. Both are in the Kerr County jail on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
Burglarizing a building is punishable in Texas by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine. A person must be at least 17 years old to be tried as an adult in Texas.
Both individuals, Ingram residents, also have been accused of illegally consuming alcohol on Aug. 2. They have pending misdemeanor cases in the Justice of the Peace 4 court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.