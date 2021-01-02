The #21 Harper Ladyhorns traveled to Center Point where they knocked off the Lady Pirates 81-9 Saturday afternoon.
Rachel Perkins led the Ladyhorns with 15 points Saturday afternoon.
Carter Wood added 14 points and Talli Millican and Kylie Wolsey tallied 13 points to assist the Ladyhorns to 12-1 on the season.
Perkins, Chloe Palmer and Whitney Spaeth added a 3-point bucket apiece for the Ladyhorns.
Despite a tough loss, Jazmin Gonzalez scored five points and Kourtney Carmouche added four points for the Lady Pirates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.