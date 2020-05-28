A 27-year-old Kerrville woman on felony probation was arrested for the sixth time in Kerr County and accused of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Kelsie Renee Lewman and accused her of DWI with a passenger younger than 15 years old, which is a felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Lewman’s under a probation agreement she’s already violated.
Lewman was put on probation in early 2017 after pleading guilty to dealing 1 to 4 grams of methamphetamine. Pursuant to a plea deal between her attorney, Shelley Becker, and the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe, Lewman was allowed the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction provided she serve three years of probation, pay a $1,500 fine, $180 restitution and complete a chemical dependency treatment program.
In 2018, Lewman admitted to violating the agreement, and Emerson extended her probation until 2021.
Lewman was booked on May 24 and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Lewman pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in 2018 and agreed to break no more laws while she served probation, which is set to expire next year.
