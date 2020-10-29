After a decade of helping Kerrville and the Hill Country, the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center is set for a major celebration — even during a time of coronavirus.
Opened in 2010 as part of the $1.5 billion left to the Salvation Army by the Kroc family — who scaled McDonald’s into a fast-food behemoth — the Kroc Center has become a pivotal part of the lives of thousands in Kerrville.
“We are just really wanting to celebrate our 10 years here with everybody,” said Molly Putnam, director of operations for Kroc Center. “We are a full-line community center. We are the only center with a chapel front and center.”
The Kroc Center will host a full 10 days of celebration activities with the community.
Called “A Decade of the Kroc,” there will be a variety of activities on tap from Oct. 31 through Nov. 9 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the establishment. During that time, the center also will give away daily prizes and drawings to celebrate its 10 years in the community.
Prizes include one-month memberships to the center and one-week memberships to After School Program in the Boys and Girls Club.
The 10-day celebration starts with a 5K Pumpkin Run at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in front of the Kroc Center.
This will be followed by a Drive-Through Harvest Festival from 9 a.m. to noon. The festival will feature a “trunk or treat” event, games and food on the way out.
Sunday features Family Pool Day and will be the last time the community can use the outdoor pool until spring. This event takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, with prizes and snacks available.
Member Appreciation Day is Monday, Nov. 2.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, events will be held to support social service. Participants are asked to bring in slightly used or new coats, blankets and other assorted winter clothing items to receive a Kroc Center free day pass or gift card to the Family Store.
Wednesday, Nov. 4, is Take a Tour Day, with an opportunity to get a free day pass for everyone on the tour.
All group exercise classes will also be entered into a prize drawing.
Anyone who donates a 10-pound turkey will receive a one-month membership, and anyone who purchases a chef’s special at RJ’s Cafe will receive a second one free.
Friday, Nov. 6, will feature another Social Service Support event. Bring a canned food item or dry food item for the shelter and receive a free day pass. A prize drawing will be held every hour in the fitness center.
The 10 day event will also feature the Salvation Army worship service, which starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Anyone who attends will receive a free one-month membership.
The Kroc Center will waive its initiation fee for anyone who signs up during the celebration, and the rest of November will be free if patrons sign up for the annual auto-draft membership on Monday, Nov. 9.
The Kroc Center is expected to grow and expand some of their services over the next 10 years according to Putnam.
Look for the Kroc Center to add a few items in the coming years with talk of a climbing wall, golf simulator and therapy room in the Salvation Army’s 10-year vision of the future.
The Kerrville Kroc Center is also scheduled to host the National Kroc Conference in October 2021, with dates yet to be announced.
THE CENTER’S HISTORY
In 2008, The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Kerrville was just a vision.
At the time, the Salvation Army embarked on a ministry project across the country that involved building 34 community centers that focused on the “body, mind and soul” of individuals and families.
Archives suggest that the center was originally scheduled for groundbreaking during the fall of 2008 with an estimated opening to the public slated for the “late spring or summer of 2010.”
The Kroc Center in Kerrville was expected to serve 400 to 500 people daily, according to Captain Brett Meredith, who was Corps Commander of the Salvation Army of Kerr County in 2008.
“The purpose of the center is to help build community in Kerrville,” Meredith said.
After town hall meetings and various construction and design approvals, the long-awaited center was opened in November 2010.
The Kroc Center was a 48,000-square-foot facility with an aquatic center, gymnasium and fitness center.
There was an education center, lounge and cafe built inside the facility.
Most importantly, there was a 240-seat chapel located at the entrance of the new center.
At the time, the center was only the second one of it’s kind in the South with the only other center located in Atlanta, Georgia.
