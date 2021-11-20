This weekend will be reasonably comfortable, thanks to high pressure across the region.
A cold front brings north winds and a slight chance of precipitation Sunday into Monday.
The Thanksgiving Day forecast looks increasingly wetter.
BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY EXPECTED
Dew points will be higher Saturday. This means humidity levels will be increasing compared to Friday.
Higher temperatures are expected, due to a gusty southerly flow across the state. This will push the colder air east of the Hill Country on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 70s.
Winds become southerly at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.
HIGHER HUMIDITY SATURDAY NIGHT
A brief period of springlike weather is on the agenda Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Low stratus clouds, haze and patchy fog is expected overnight. Lows range from 55 to 60 degrees. Warmest temperatures will occur around daybreak.
South winds continue at 5 to 15 mph.
COLD FRONT SUNDAY
Our next decent cold front arrives Sunday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible along the frontal boundary.
Highs remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds become north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible behind the cold front.
Although widespread rainfall is not anticipated, models suggest that we could see some measurable precipitation late Sunday and Sunday night. Precipitation, if any, should remain light.
Lows drop into the 40s Sunday night behind the cold front.
THANKSGIVING FORECAST
An early check of the forecast for Thanksgiving Day is subject to change. The way it stands today, rain chances will range from 35 to 100 percent, depending on your model of choice. This is based on four different long range models. There is high disagreement on precipitation, but most models are buying into a fairly strong cold front on Thanksgiving Day and the day after. If this pattern continues, it will potentially be wet Thanksgiving Day followed by much cooler weather around Thanksgiving Day or shortly thereafter.
Colder-than-average temperatures are expected to close out the month of November during the week after Thanksgiving. Again, this is very preliminary. More to come.
