Eighteen Kerr County residents are among at least 57,921 people in Texas who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 22,055 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 230 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,562 people had died from the disease in Texas and 961,861 had been tested. An estimated 37,626 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 391,508 people have recovered from the disease, 1,699,933 have been infected and 100,442 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 15,192,481 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 5,717,575 had been infected since the pandemic began, 356,213 had died, and 2,367,777 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
NEARBY COUNTIES
Gillespie
5
Kendall
28
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
6
Medina
68
Blanco
8
Mason
31
Llano
3
128,000 more Texans file for unemployment as state economy continues to reopen
Another 128,105 Texans filed for unemployment last week, just a slight dip from the roughly 134,000 claims filed the week ending May 16.
Since mid-March, about 2.2 million Texans have filed for unemployment, as state and local orders attempting to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus brought the economy to a standstill. Nationwide, just over 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total of Americans filing for unemployment in the past 10 weeks to more than 40 million.
The state has since moved into its plan to gradually reopen the economy. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott permitted child care centers to reopen, as well as bars at 25% capacity, part of the second phase of reopening. And Tuesday, the governor issued a proclamation allowing mall food courts and water parks to resume operations.
A quarter of a million Texans with approved unemployment claims still have to request payment, said Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission, at a Wednesday media briefing. After a claim is approved, Texans must request payment every two weeks on their assigned day to receive benefits.
Shell evacuates employees after outbreak on rig in Gulf of Mexico
Nine Shell employees were evacuated from an offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico after five people tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The European oil and gas company, which has headquarters in Houston, did not specify at which offshore platform the outbreak happened but said it will reduce staffing there to minimal levels, according to the Chronicle.
Shell operates nine offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, and about 160 people work on the rig that was the site of coronavirus cases, KHOU-TV reported.
250,000 Texans with approved unemployment claims have yet to request payment
About 250,000 Texans have valid unemployment claims but haven’t yet requested payment, said Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission, at a Wednesday media briefing.
People filing for unemployment first must have their claims approved. To receive benefits, they must request payments every two weeks on an assigned day, until they return to work and are no longer eligible for unemployment benefits.
Texans with approved claims who haven’t requested payments received texts, emails and mail to notify them to request payment, Gamez said, and they will receive texts on their assigned day to remind them to request benefits.
The commission distributed the most benefits in a single day Tuesday, paying out over $800 million in state and federal funding, Gamez said. Since the week ending March 14, the agency has paid out about $8.2 billion in state and federal funding.
Texas on the hook for $6.8 million after long voter ID fight
Texas ultimately won the long-winding fight to keep its voter ID law on the books, but a federal judge has ruled the state is on the hook for nearly $6.8 million in legal fees and costs.
In a Wednesday order, federal District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi found the state must pay that sum to the collection of parties who sued over the 2011 restrictions the state set on what forms of photo identification are accepted at the polls. A spokesperson for the Texas attorney general indicated the state will appeal the ruling.
The voter ID case ricocheted through the federal courts for nearly seven years and over several elections, with Ramos first ruling in 2014 that lawmakers discriminated against Hispanic and black voters when they crafted one of the nation’s strictest voter ID laws.
Lawmakers eventually revised the voter ID law in 2017 to match temporary rules Ramos had put in place for the 2016 election in an effort to ease the state’s requirements as the litigation moved forward. After the state faced multiple losses in the courts, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately upheld Texas' revised law.
But left intact were findings that the original law produced discriminatory results.
A three-judge 5th Circuit panel and then the 5th Circuit's full court — which is considered to be among the country’s most conservative appellate courts — had previously agreed with Ramos that the 2011 law disproportionately burdened voters of color who are less likely to have one of the seven forms of identification the state required people to show at the polls.
Pointing to those rulings, Ramos determined the plaintiffs who sued the state — Democratic U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth, individual voters, voting and civil rights groups, the NAACP-Texas and the Texas House’s Mexican American Legislative Caucus, among others — were the “prevailing parties” and were entitled to the awarded sum to cover legal fees and expenses incurred during the litigation.
Texas Supreme Court: Lack of immunity to coronavirus alone isn’t enough for mail-in ballot
The Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a lack of immunity to the new coronavirus does not qualify a voter to apply for a mail-in ballot.
In the latest twist in the legal fight over voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, the court agreed with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the risk of contracting the virus alone does not meet the state’s qualifications for voting by mail.
“We agree with the State that a voter’s lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a ‘disability’ as defined by the Election Code,” the court wrote.
Texas voters can qualify for mail-in ballots only if they are 65 years or older, have a disability or illness, will be out of the county during the election period, or are confined in jail. The Texas election code defines disability as a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents a voter from appearing in person without the risk of “injuring the voter’s health.”
Although the court sided with Paxton's interpretation of what constitutes a disability, it indicated that it is up to voters to assess their own health and determine if they meet the state's definition.
"We agree, of course, that a voter can take into consideration aspects of his health and his health history that are physical conditions in deciding whether, under the circumstances, to apply to vote by mail because of disability," the court ruled.
The high court also rejected Paxton’s request to prevent local election officials from sending mail-in ballots to voters who were citing lack of immunity to the coronavirus as a disability. Those officials denied they were operating outside the law and argued they cannot deny ballots to voters who cite a disability — even if their reasoning is tied to susceptibility to the coronavirus.
When voters cite disability to request an absentee ballot, they're not required to say what the disability is. The voters simply check a box on the application form, and if their application is properly filled out, locals officials are supposed to send them a ballot. The state ultimately conceded that officials can't reject those voters.
Gov. Greg Abbott says Amarillo has “turned a corner” after coronavirus flare-up
Gov. Greg Abbott and state and local health officials expressed confidence Wednesday that they have made major progress in containing a hot spot of the new coronavirus in the Amarillo area, saying that the surge in state and federal resources sent to the region will be a model for how the state responds to local flare-ups in Texas in the future.
Roughly three weeks after Abbott announced that “surge response teams” made up of health workers, emergency response workers and the National Guard would head to Amarillo, he said Wednesday afternoon that the number of new cases in the area has been on the decline.
In Potter and Randall counties, where a spike in infections was tied, in part, to local meatpacking plants, Abbott said that the state “almost doubled” in the span of 12 days the number of people who had been tested for the coronavirus. While 734 people tested positive for COVID-19 on May 16, Abbott said, there was “a slow trickle down” in the number of cases until Monday, when zero people tested positive.
“You see the reason why there was a need to have a surge response team to assist this region respond to the challenge,” Abbott said at a press conference in Amarillo. “But also you see extremely positive results that lead to the ability to say that Amarillo has turned a corner on its pathway toward a positive, effective resolution of this particular hot spot.”
In addition to the “surge response teams” sent to the Amarillo area, the federal government sent a strike force there in early May to respond to an increase of positive cases in the area. At the time the teams were sent, the rate of infections in Randall County per 1,000 residents was more than four times that of the state’s biggest cities. In Moore County just north of Amarillo, the rate was more than 10 times higher.
State health officials previously confirmed they were investigating a cluster of cases tied to the massive JBS Beef meatpacking plant in Moore County. Abbott said the region also faced the challenge of having hot spots in local nursing homes and prison facilities.
Abbott said Wednesday that because numbers from May 13 showed a downward trend in coronavirus cases, the surge teams will be used as a model to handle future flare-ups in other vulnerable Texas counties.
“Amarillo is an example of how Texas is going about the process of responding to COVID-19 and this particular stage of COVID-19’s life in Texas,” Abbott said.
The governor’s strategy so far has been to reopen much of the state economically while clamping down on local hot spots and sending resources to areas with aggressive flare-ups until their numbers are under control. He previously announced that the state would be testing every resident and staff member in nursing homes, which have emerged as magnets for the coronavirus. At the same time, the governor and state health officials have kept a close eye on hospital capacity, ensuring that there are enough resources to care for the people who get sick.
Health district reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 18 new cases in Angelina County
Two more people have died from COVID-19 while the case count has increased by 18 in Angelina County, according to Sharon Shaw, administrator of the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
Both were hospitalized and died from complications with the virus, the district said. One had tested negative during a stay in mid-April, but was ruled positive by the case definition, type and severity, as well as diagnostic imaging.
The other died at a Houston hospital over the weekend.
Our sincere condolences are extended to the families, friends and loved ones,” Shaw said. “Please continue to be diligent in following the CDC recommendations for social distancing, wearing a mask when around ANYONE not in your immediate household, monitor your health at all times, and do not go to work or other place when feeling ill.
“If you have been tested and told to self-quarantine — follow the instructions given for your safety and the safety of others.”
There are 193 cases of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Tuesday afternoon — and increase of 18. Included in that number, 54 have recovered and one is hospitalized.
7 new cases reported in Guadalupe County
Guadalupe County is reporting seven new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
In the latest update from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office, officials are reporting there are 134 total cases with 105 recoveries and 29 active cases, one of which is in the hospital.
“Multiple cases being reported are in the same household,” the release stated.
Abbott: State testing will bring spike in cases
Nacogdoches County residents should expect a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases followed by a slow decline when results of widespread testing of meatpacking workers and those connected with long-term care facilities are released.
“We expect there to be an immediate increase in those who test positive and then an ensuing decline in the positive test rate,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday from Amarillo, which has one of the highest infection rates in the state.
Hot spots around the state are typically nursing homes, meatpacking plants and correctional facilities, Abbott said. Nacogdoches has had outbreaks at nursing homes and Tyson and Pilgrim’s Pride processing plants. Last week an inmate in the Nacogdoches County jail tested positive for the coronavirus before being transferred to a special isolation facility in Gregg County.
Potter and Randall counties in the Panhandle have had similar outbreaks.
The state recently tested all Tyson and Pilgrim’s employees here as well as all residents and employees of the county’s nursing homes. Those results have not yet been reported.
“I would be surprised if we did not see that spike,” Abbott said.
National Guard units have also been deployed to sanitize nursing homes around the state.
The Republican governor has also ordered testing at places such as Lufkin State Supported Living Center and Rusk State Hospital.
“Any type of vulnerable setting like that we are going in and doing testing,” Abbott said.
Resident cases of COVID-19 grow to 167 in Walker County
A total of eight new coronavirus cases were reported countywide Wednesday by the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
The county’s reported coronavirus case total now stands at 167 within the general public. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, an additional 565 Walker County offenders have tested positive.
Governor announces $3.6 million to connect seniors, requests disaster declaration for Polk County
About $3.6 million in federal funding has made it possible for nursing home facilities in Texas to purchase tablets, webcams and headphones to virtually connect senior residents with their loved ones while the facilities remain closed during the state’s coronavirus response.
Gov. Greg Abbott said nursing facility providers can apply through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) website to potentially receive up to $3,000 to purchase the technology devices.
Funding is made possible through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) allocated through Civil Money Penalty funds.
"This program will help Texans in nursing homes stay connected to their loved ones while protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations," Abbott said.
"We want facilities to know this option can help connect residents to their loved ones virtually, while still protecting everyone’s health and safety," David Kostroun, deputy executive commissioner for HHSC’s Regulatory Services Division, added.
HHSC is encouraging managers at facilities to implement a communication plan to help families, residents and others stay informed and connected, noting they are legally obligated to maintain privacy and HIPAA protections.
Purchased devices must be cleaned and disinfected between every use by a resident, the state says, according to CMS guidelines.
HHSC continues to work closely with long-term care providers statewide and has issued multiple guidance letters, emergency rules and alerts, and rule waivers, the governor’s office states. HHSC also regularly updates its FAQs for nursing facilities.
Abbott also requested a disaster designation Wednesday from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Polk County, which sustained extensive damage from tornadoes in April. If granted, the SBA would provide long-term, low-interest physical disaster home and business loans and economic injury disaster loans for qualifying citizens and businesses in Polk County.
“The damage from these tornadoes created an economic emergency in Polk County, and the state is committed to ensuring this community has the resources and assistance needed to recover and rebuild," Abbott said in a news release. "I am requesting this declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for Polk County so that Texans affected by these tornadoes have access to these much-needed loans." All eligible small business or homeowner can apply for a disaster loan here.
