An anonymous Schreiner University senior, who’s graduation ceremony in May most likely has been scrubbed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, wrote a letter thanking the staff of the university for their support and guidance during their time in Kerrville. The university shared the letter on social media, and it was picked up by San Antonio news media and seen by thousands of people. While we don’t normally run anonymous letters, we’re pretty certain this is how a lot of college and university seniors are feeling about 2020 — in the time of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.