The stage is set for a significant winter storm to impact Texas this weekend. Heaviest snowfall impacts are expected north and west of Kerrville as usual. A swath of four to seven inches of snow will be possible in the Abilene, Lubbock and Big Spring region.
Snow remains possible Sunday across portions of the Hill Country with the dividing line located near Kerrville. A rain and snow mix is possible Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon preceded by rain overnight tonight.
