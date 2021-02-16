While temperatures may be a bit higher the next day or so, ice on roadways is expected to be the biggest hazard for Kerr County.
Another round of winter precipitation was expected to hit Tuesday night, and with radiant solar heat melting much of the ice and snow that had accumulated over the last few days, that run-off is expected to freeze, making roads impassable yet again.
An area of low pressure developed Tuesday evening that is expected to produce in Kerr County and surrounding areas freezing rain and additional icy conditions. Between 0.1 and 0.25 inches of freezing rain could fall, the National Weather Service reports.
Black ice on the roadways is forecasted through Thursday, following precipitation that is expected to begin Wednesday evening. This second round of winter precipitation will bring a mix of sleet and freezing rain with some additional light accumulations possible, up to 2/10 of an inch.
The freezing rain will bring renewed accumulation of ice on roads, especially on roads that continue to have ice from the arctic system that moved into the area late last week.
The high for Wednesday is forecast near 45, with a low of 21. The high Thursday is forecast near 34 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. A slight chance of snow and freezing rain before noon is expected.
Thursday night low will be around 16 with north-northwest winds 5-10 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunny skies with a high near 47 degrees and calm winds are expected Friday, then mostly calm with a low around 26 degrees Friday night.
