Let me start by saying, “we” the city or city council are not causing growth!
We see it headed our way or already here, and we need to prepare. We don’t control the right of any property owner to develop, sell and simply grow things on their land as long as they comply with zoning codes and ordinances.
We seem to get blamed for growth or chicken places or nail salons or other retail moving into Kerrville. We don’t have this power or control, only the ability to prepare and adapt to these changes.
For many years now, I have listened to citizens, previous leaders and my own friends and neighbors “talk” about the need for housing. More than one type, by the way. And now, after much debate and discussion, we the City Council have the opportunity to take “action” on at least one segment of the needed inventory of affordable housing and turn the “talk” into “product.”
It was time to say yes. ho knows how many qualified, young professionals have turned down an opportunity to work here due to lack of affordable housing that fits their budget. That is expensive to me and presents challenges for our city’s youth, hospital, firefighters, police and more who serve our city’s needs.
I have been told originally Comanche Trace development was not a welcome idea to our city limits 20-plus years ago as it would create more traffic, burden on city services, loss of wildlife habitats and overall changing the small town charm Kerrville is known for. If there has been anything negative about this development, I don’t see it. Most of the materials involved in construction are purchased in the community such as M.G. Building Materials, T.J. Moore, Foxworth, Lowe’s, Home Depot. Many of our city leaders in different capacities live in Comanche Trace giving back with their time. Currently, according to Trevor Hyde, General Manager of Comanche Trace, Comanche has close to a $300 million dollar tax base. Once the project is completed in approximately 20 years, it will have an approximate $750 million dollar tax base.
We all benefit from this as it continues to grow and add new money to the city, county and the school district. The same scenario will occur with Vintage Heights in time.
Talking about ideas is healthy; taking action on these ideas is just as important!
Delayne Sigerman is a Comanche Trace resident and Kerrville City Council Place 4
